RBI Holds Interest Rates Amid Anticipated Inflation Trends in FY27

The Reserve Bank of India is expected to maintain interest rates in FY27 as inflation averages 5%, supported by a stable rupee and foreign inflows. SBI Research reports core inflation influences and predicts fluctuations in quarterly CPI figures, driven by food, transport, and service costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 13:28 IST
RBI Holds Interest Rates Amid Anticipated Inflation Trends in FY27
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India's consumer price inflation is projected to hover around 5% in FY27, with the Reserve Bank of India likely to refrain from altering interest rates, according to an SBI Research report. This anticipated stability is attributed to a steady rupee and robust foreign inflows, which are expected to keep inflationary pressures in check.

The report suggests that inflation rates may peak mid-fiscal year before tapering off. It forecasts CPI inflation to reach 5.1% in the second quarter, rising to 5.7% in the third quarter, and then settling back at 5.1% in the fourth quarter of FY27.

External factors play a pivotal role in this economic outlook. The influence of imported inflation, particularly as it relates to currency exchange dynamics, is noted. Despite strong inflows, the rupee's strengthening has been tempered by increased demand in currency markets. Moreover, the report highlights that both rural and urban areas have seen inflation increases, with food, transport, and services leading the surge.

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