China's Restraint Boosts Indian Specialty Chemical Sector Amid Pricing Fluctuations

A report from Systematix Institutional Equities highlights that continued supply restrictions from Chinese manufacturers are likely to keep chemical prices high, favorably impacting India's specialty chemical industry. However, the report also warns that a rapid normalization of pricing and profit spreads remains a significant downside risk.

The report notes a sharp increase in the prices of benzene, toluene, and crude-linked feedstocks during the quarter, alongside stable prices for refrigerant gases like R-32. These trends have benefited major chemical companies, with Systematix predicting robust revenue growth driven by strong demand for fluorochemicals, capacity expansions, and improved product mixes.

While operating margins for chemical manufacturers are expected to grow annually, the performance of the specialty chemicals segment may be hindered by continued weakness in the agrochemicals industry. Newly commissioned capacities and higher supplies under contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) businesses are anticipated to bolster profitability across the sector.

The report identifies a correction in Brent crude prices from a peak of approximately USD 110 per barrel as a potential headwind for earnings in the remainder of FY27. Notably, the phenolics segment is expected to be a strong performer, driven by sustained phenol-acetone price spreads. Critical factors to monitor during earnings season include refrigerant gas prices, phenol-acetone spreads, and the impact of lower raw material costs on Q2 margins.

Management commentary on agrochemical demand, inventory levels, fresh CDMO orders, and currency movements are cited as crucial indicators for the sector's short-term performance. The report highlights the principal risks: potential rapid price normalization and elevated valuation multiples could affect the sector negatively, while China's supply discipline could extend the current pricing cycle as a key upside.

It concludes by observing that conventional intermediates manufacturers are likely to experience margin compression due to delayed input cost absorption. Conversely, companies with effective cost pass-through mechanisms or benefiting from favorable commodity pricing are anticipated to achieve stronger margin performance in the quarter.