India Post Hits Record Turnover in Q1FY27 with 22.2% Growth

India Post reported a remarkable 22.2% increase in its Q1FY27 turnover, crossing the Rs 4,000 crore mark for the first time. This growth, emphasized by Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, was driven by significant advancements across multiple business verticals, including parcel and mail services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 18:46 IST
India Post Hits Record Turnover in Q1FY27 with 22.2% Growth
Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India Post has achieved a historic milestone in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2027 by reporting a 22.2% rise in turnover, reaching an unprecedented Rs 4,008 crore. Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced this at a press conference on Tuesday, highlighting the organization’s first-ever Q1 turnover surpassing Rs 4,000 crore.

Scindia stated that this remarkable growth was an improvement from the Rs 3,280 crore recorded in the same quarter of FY26. He noted the traditional strength in Q4 revenue, but this year, the Q1 performance has set a new benchmark for the postal service in India.

Several business verticals contributed to this growth, including parcel services with a 50% increase and mail services expanding by 42%. INGB services grew by 34.3%, while Citizen Centric Services surged by 86%. The Post Office Savings Bank business climbed 9.7%, and Postal Life Insurance witnessed a 20.1% rise, a substantial growth trajectory noted by Scindia.

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