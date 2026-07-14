Fed's Softer Inflation Report Sparks Market Hopes, Big Banks Under Scrutiny

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices are trending higher after unexpectedly low inflation data sparked speculation of a change in the Federal Reserve's interest rate stance. Major U.S. banks' second-quarter earnings are in focus, with market volatility driven by geopolitical tensions and corporate earnings reports influencing investor sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 18:43 IST
Fed's Softer Inflation Report Sparks Market Hopes, Big Banks Under Scrutiny
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In a positive turn for markets, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices were positioned for gains Tuesday, following softer-than-anticipated inflation data. This spurred optimism that the Federal Reserve may adopt a less aggressive position on interest rates before its impending meeting.

The latest Labor Department figures indicate a 3.5% rise in the consumer price index for June, falling short of economists' 3.8% forecast. This unexpected softness in inflation led traders to significantly reassess the likelihood of imminent Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Meanwhile, attention is on Wall Street's earnings season, as major U.S. banks report mixed results, highlighting potential shifts in corporate financial health amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

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