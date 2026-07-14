Sea of Tensions: Ukraine's Drone Strikes and Russia's Grain Exports Dilemma

On Tuesday, Russia accused Ukraine of terrorism over increasing attacks on vessels in the Sea of Azov—a passageway crucial for about one-quarter of Russia's grain exports. Ukrainian drones targeted 11 Russian ships, including tankers and dry cargo vessels, Ukraine's drone forces say.

Local outlets on Telegram report five tankers were attacked, and five dry cargo vessels were struck, with no direct attacks on grain ships recorded. Industry sources briefing under anonymity claim several grain ships were hit on July 13-14, igniting fires on board.

Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, denounced Ukraine's actions as terrorism rather than piracy. In defense, a Ukrainian military source said strikes were on militarily strategic assets only. Amidst the turmoil, alternative export routes are being assessed to comply with grain commitments.