EaseMyTrip and Jharkhand Tourism Join Hands to Boost State's Visibility

EaseMyTrip, a leading travel-tech platform in India, partners with Jharkhand's Department of Tourism to enhance the state's tourism visibility through digital initiatives. The collaboration, marked by a strategic MoU, aims to spotlight Jharkhand's spiritual heritage, cultural richness, and natural beauty among domestic travelers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 18:12 IST
EaseMyTrip and Jharkhand Tourism Join Hands to Boost State's Visibility
MoU was signed during the Jharkhand Tourism Stakeholders' Summit held in New Delhi (Photo Credit: EaseMyTrip). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant move to promote Jharkhand's diverse tourism landscape, EaseMyTrip, one of India's top online travel-tech companies, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Jharkhand Department of Tourism. The agreement, which took place at the Jharkhand Tourism Stakeholders' Summit in New Delhi, saw the presence of Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren and State Minister of Tourism Sudivya Kumar.

The pact was officially signed by Mukesh Kumar, Secretary of Jharkhand's Department of Tourism, and representatives from EaseMyTrip. The collaboration aims to leverage EaseMyTrip's vast customer reach and technological prowess, particularly through its EasyDarshan vertical dedicated to spiritual and domestic tourism, to boost Jharkhand's appeal among millions. The initiative will highlight the state's spiritual sites, like the prominent Shri Baidyanath Dham, along with its scenic waterfalls, expansive forests, and rich cultural and eco-tourism attractions.

Besides tourism marketing, EaseMyTrip plans to launch a content-driven campaign, featuring a solo traveler or influencer experiencing Jharkhand's adventure and culture-rich venues. This effort will include captivating visual storytelling of Jharkhand’s coal mines, verdant hills, and tribal experiences, using banners and videos optimized for EaseMyTrip's platforms. Additionally, a promotional calendar will be developed to enhance Jharkhand's cultural festivals and tourism circuits, aligning with EaseMyTrip's ecosystem to boost engagement and conversions.

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