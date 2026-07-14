Wall Street Soars on Dovish Inflation Data and Strong Bank Earnings

Wall Street's main indexes rose after softer inflation data suggested a potential slowdown in Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Big banks reported strong second-quarter earnings, further elevating stock markets. Tech and semiconductor stocks also rebounded, while geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region impacted oil futures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 19:50 IST
Wall Street Soars on Dovish Inflation Data and Strong Bank Earnings
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Wall Street's main indexes saw an upswing on Tuesday, driven by unexpectedly low inflation data and strong earnings from major banks, causing optimism that the Federal Reserve might ease its hawkish interest rate stance.

Inflation figures revealed a 3.5% rise in June, falling short of the forecasted 3.8%, leading traders to reduce expectations for immediate policy tightening. Big bank earnings also set a positive tone with Goldman Sachs leading the charge.

Despite IBM facing significant losses due to lowered revenue forecasts, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, as well as semiconductor stocks, managed a recovery. Meanwhile, investors remained watchful of escalating geopolitical tensions in the Gulf impacting oil prices.

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