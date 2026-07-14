Supreme Court Justices Face Congress Amid Rising Threats and Budget Requests

On Tuesday, U.S. Supreme Court Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Elena Kagan testified before a congressional subcommittee, requesting a 10% budget increase for security amid increasing threats to judges.

This marks the first congressional appearance by sitting justices since 2019, as the court faces ethics scrutiny and declining public approval amid significant legal decisions.

With nearly 400 judges threatened last year, Barrett and Kagan were called upon to justify the nearly $230 million budget request, emphasizing the urgent need for enhanced security measures.