Supreme Court Justices Face Congress Amid Rising Threats and Budget Requests

U.S. Supreme Court Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Elena Kagan appeared before a congressional subcommittee, seeking a 10% budget increase to enhance security amid rising threats. This marks the first such appearance since 2019. The court faces public scrutiny, ethics questions, and declining approval ratings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 19:50 IST
Supreme Court Justices Face Congress Amid Rising Threats and Budget Requests
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On Tuesday, U.S. Supreme Court Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Elena Kagan testified before a congressional subcommittee, requesting a 10% budget increase for security amid increasing threats to judges.

This marks the first congressional appearance by sitting justices since 2019, as the court faces ethics scrutiny and declining public approval amid significant legal decisions.

With nearly 400 judges threatened last year, Barrett and Kagan were called upon to justify the nearly $230 million budget request, emphasizing the urgent need for enhanced security measures.

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