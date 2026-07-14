IBM Faces Challenges as AI Reshapes Software Industry

IBM has reported struggles in adapting to the shift from software to data-center infrastructure, highlighting AI's impact on the sector. The company's shares dropped as investors worried about AI's threat to the software industry. IBM is investing in quantum computing and cybersecurity to counteract these challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 19:49 IST
IBM Faces Challenges as AI Reshapes Software Industry
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IBM has acknowledged difficulties in keeping up with the transition in corporate spending from software to data-center infrastructure, underscoring the growing influence of AI on the sector.

This announcement sent IBM's shares plunging 26%, surpassing the decline seen during the 1987 Black Monday crash. The ripple effect was felt across other software stocks, which also tumbled, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average lower.

Investors remain cautious due to AI's potential to automate routine work, posing an existential threat to the industry. The spending boom on AI-related hardware is squeezing software budgets, while IBM struggles with a slow revenue growth forecast and a focus on new investments in quantum computing and cybersecurity.

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