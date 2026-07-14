Inflation Data Boosts Hopes for Softer Fed Rate Approach

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened higher on Tuesday following lower-than-expected inflation reports, suggesting the Federal Reserve might be less aggressive with interest rate hikes. Conversely, the Dow experienced a downturn, falling by 452.3 points as investors analyzed major U.S. banks' Q2 results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 19:03 IST
Inflation Data Boosts Hopes for Softer Fed Rate Approach
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On Tuesday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq made gains following inflation data that came in softer than anticipated. This fueled optimism that the Federal Reserve might adopt a gentler approach to interest rate hikes.

Conversely, the Dow Jones Industrial Average faced a decline, shedding 452.3 points—a 0.86% drop—as it opened at 52,046.36 points. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 increased by 21.4 points, or 0.28%, settling at 7,536.7 points.

The Nasdaq Composite also saw an uptick, rising by 142.3 points, or 0.55%, reaching 26,015.492 points as investors continued to assess Q2 results from major U.S. banks.

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