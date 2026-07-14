Byju's Clarifies Status of Contempt Appeal in Singapore

Byju's addressed inaccuracies regarding founder Byju Raveendran's appeal against a civil contempt order. The High Court's decision to deny a stay application doesn't impact the ongoing appeal. The firm emphasized it's a civil matter over document disclosure, not involving criminal allegations or personal misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 19:08 IST
Byju's Clarifies Status of Contempt Appeal in Singapore
Byju Raveendran (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Edtech firm Byju's has clarified misunderstandings concerning founder Byju Raveendran's legal appeal in Singapore. The company stated that reports claiming his attempt to overturn a civil contempt order had failed were incorrect.

The Singapore High Court, on July 9, denied a temporary suspension of an earlier contempt order from May 25, while the substantive appeal remains pending before the Court of Appeal. Byju's emphasized that the High Court's decision affects only the timing and not the merits of the case.

The firm reiterated that the civil contempt involves disputed document disclosures within ongoing arbitration proceedings and does not imply criminal charges or misconduct against Raveendran. Senior advisor J. Michael McNutt affirmed that the order would not have practical effects unless Raveendran enters Singapore.

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