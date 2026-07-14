Byju's Clarifies Status of Contempt Appeal in Singapore

Edtech firm Byju's has clarified misunderstandings concerning founder Byju Raveendran's legal appeal in Singapore. The company stated that reports claiming his attempt to overturn a civil contempt order had failed were incorrect.

The Singapore High Court, on July 9, denied a temporary suspension of an earlier contempt order from May 25, while the substantive appeal remains pending before the Court of Appeal. Byju's emphasized that the High Court's decision affects only the timing and not the merits of the case.

The firm reiterated that the civil contempt involves disputed document disclosures within ongoing arbitration proceedings and does not imply criminal charges or misconduct against Raveendran. Senior advisor J. Michael McNutt affirmed that the order would not have practical effects unless Raveendran enters Singapore.