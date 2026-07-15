Ukrainian Drone Strikes Halt Russian Petrochemical Operations
A Ukrainian drone attack has halted operations at Russia's Salavat petrochemical complex in the Urals, with damage reported to its refining units. Repairs could take weeks or months, though production is expected to resume soon. The complex is critical in Russia's petroleum and chemical product output.
- Country:
- Russia
Operations at Russia's Salavat petrochemical complex, one of the largest of its kind in the country, came to a standstill following a Ukrainian drone attack, two industry sources reported on Tuesday. The attack, confirmed by the local governor, led to damage in both primary refining units.
The damaged units, CDU-6 and CDU-4, with significant daily refining capacities, have been shut down alongside other equipment. The extent of repairs might take weeks or even months, although the complex is projected to resume normal output within days, according to officials.
Salavat, renowned for its production of gasoline, diesel, and other chemical products, has a significant footprint in Russia’s refining throughput, processing 7.2 million tons of oil in 2024. The plant’s press service withheld comments on the incident, as investigations continue.