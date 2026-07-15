Kenfo's Billion Euro Breakthrough

Germany's nuclear waste management fund, Kenfo, witnessed a substantial growth in its asset base last year, reaching nearly €28 billion. The fund achieved a notable 6.2% return on its investments.

In a recent statement, Kenfo announced its successful contribution of €823 million to the federal government. This financial boost is directed toward covering the nation's nuclear waste disposal expenses.

The fund's performance is pivotal in supporting Germany's long-term nuclear waste strategies, reflecting economic strengthening and effective asset management within the energy sector.