Kenfo's Billion Euro Breakthrough

Kenfo, Germany's nuclear waste management fund, significantly increased its asset portfolio to approximately €28 billion last year. The fund reported a 6.2% return and contributed €823 million to the federal government to manage disposal costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 16:19 IST
Kenfo's Billion Euro Breakthrough
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's nuclear waste management fund, Kenfo, witnessed a substantial growth in its asset base last year, reaching nearly €28 billion. The fund achieved a notable 6.2% return on its investments.

In a recent statement, Kenfo announced its successful contribution of €823 million to the federal government. This financial boost is directed toward covering the nation's nuclear waste disposal expenses.

The fund's performance is pivotal in supporting Germany's long-term nuclear waste strategies, reflecting economic strengthening and effective asset management within the energy sector.

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