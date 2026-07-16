Port of Los Angeles Breaks Cargo Records Amid Global Trade Tensions

The Port of Los Angeles, the country's busiest container hub, achieved a new milestone by handling 1,002,734 TEUs in June. This reflects a 12% growth compared to June 2025, driven by importers rushing shipments due to rising fuel costs and impending tariffs.

According to Executive Director Gene Seroka, this is only the third time the 118-year-old port has surpassed the 1 million TEU mark. Imports saw a significant increase of 13%, while exports grew modestly by 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Port of Long Beach processed 779,331 TEUs, its third-highest for June.

Triggered by conflicts involving the U.S., Israeli, and Iranian interests, shipping disruptions have escalated, hiking marine fuel prices. Retailers and manufacturers express concerns about raw material availability. The U.S. administration aims to introduce new tariffs under trade law Section 301, in an effort to revive tariffs previously annulled by the Supreme Court.