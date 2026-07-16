U.S. House Rejects Proposal to Halt Aid to Israel Amidst Democratic Division

On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives struck down an amendment aiming to cease aid to Israel, accentuating an intraparty split among Democrats over the nation's military actions in Gaza. Despite broad, bipartisan opposition, nearly half of Democratic lawmakers supported the contentious measure.

The amendment, introduced by Republican Representative Thomas Massie, sought to cut U.S. financial assistance to Israel, amounting to $3.3 billion in security aid. While Massie cited fiscal conservatism and civilian casualty concerns as motivations, an eclectic coalition of Democrats has been advocating for realignment of aid priorities amid the midterm primaries.

Israel's recent Gaza offensive, following a fatal cross-border attack by Hamas fighters, has prompted a reassessment of U.S. foreign policy norms, as Democrats navigate both electoral dynamics and ideological divides. The debate signals a potential shift in longstanding bipartisan support for Israel as internal party debates intensify.