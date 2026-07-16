White House Deliberates on Declassifying China Election Interference Intelligence

The White House is weighing the release of sensitive intelligence reports that detail China's potential to interfere in U.S. elections, prompting concern among Trump administration officials about possible misinterpretations.

President Trump may discuss these findings in an upcoming speech, addressing vulnerabilities within the nation's voting infrastructure, although previous analyses have found no proof of Beijing's interference.

The decision to declassify these reports has sparked internal debates, as officials warn of national security implications and the potential exposure of intelligence-gathering methods.