Ukrainian Drone Strike Escalates Tensions at Zaporizhzhia

The chief engineer at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was killed by a Ukrainian drone near the station, according to Rosatom's head.

The engineer, Alexander Yakovlev, and his driver were in a service car when the drone struck, highlighting the ongoing tensions since Russian forces seized this major plant in 2022. The attacks have raised significant concerns about nuclear safety in the region, with accusations exchanged between Russia and Ukraine.

The International Atomic Energy Agency's head condemned the incident as an unacceptable threat to nuclear safety, while Russian officials called for more substantial international condemnation against Ukrainian actions. The situation remains tense, with ongoing military actions impacting the area significantly.