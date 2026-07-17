Diamonds in Transition: Botswana and Anglo American's Strategic Moves in De Beers Sale
Anglo American has identified a preferred buyer for its stake in diamond producer De Beers, while Botswana considers its options, including exercising its right of first refusal. The sale is part of a restructuring amid falling diamond prices and competition from synthetic diamonds.
- Country:
- Botswana
Anglo American has moved closer to finalizing the sale of its stake in diamond giant De Beers, selecting a preferred buyer, the Global Diamond Consortium, after a competitive bidding process.
The sale forms part of a strategic restructuring in response to declining diamond prices and the rising popularity of synthetic gems.
Botswana, which already owns a 15% share, is considering its options, including partnering with the chosen bidder or exercising its preemption rights. The transaction is anticipated to conclude by late 2026, pending government approval.