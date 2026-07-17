FIFA Americanizes World Cup with Championship Rings and Halftime Show

FIFA is introducing championship rings for the World Cup winners between Spain and Argentina, marking an Americanization of the tournament. The event in New York New Jersey Stadium includes entertainment elements like a halftime show akin to the Super Bowl, along with controversial hydration breaks criticized for disrupting match flow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 19:24 IST
FIFA Americanizes World Cup with Championship Rings and Halftime Show
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In an unprecedented move, FIFA will award championship rings to the winners of Sunday's World Cup final between Spain and Argentina. The rings, presented alongside traditional trophies and medals, mark the latest efforts by the governing body to introduce American-style elements into the tournament.

Thirty bespoke rings will be custom-designed and fitted for the winning team, reflecting their identity. A notable feature on one side will be the World Cup trophy, while the other will have details specific to the champions. These rings are part of a 2,026-piece limited edition series, with additional units available for sale to fans globally.

The tournament's Americanization extends beyond the rings, with a major halftime entertainment show planned for the final in New Jersey. FIFA has also implemented mandatory hydration breaks throughout the competition, separating matches into quarters to accommodate the North American summer's high temperatures, though this policy has faced criticism from various stakeholders.

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