FIFA Americanizes World Cup with Championship Rings and Halftime Show

In an unprecedented move, FIFA will award championship rings to the winners of Sunday's World Cup final between Spain and Argentina. The rings, presented alongside traditional trophies and medals, mark the latest efforts by the governing body to introduce American-style elements into the tournament.

Thirty bespoke rings will be custom-designed and fitted for the winning team, reflecting their identity. A notable feature on one side will be the World Cup trophy, while the other will have details specific to the champions. These rings are part of a 2,026-piece limited edition series, with additional units available for sale to fans globally.

The tournament's Americanization extends beyond the rings, with a major halftime entertainment show planned for the final in New Jersey. FIFA has also implemented mandatory hydration breaks throughout the competition, separating matches into quarters to accommodate the North American summer's high temperatures, though this policy has faced criticism from various stakeholders.