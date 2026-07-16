WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

The World Health Organization (WHO) has released updated global guidelines aimed at helping countries reduce the risk of cognitive decline and dementia through practical, evidence-based measures that can be adopted across all stages of life. The guidance reflects growing scientific understanding of dementia risk and encourages governments to integrate brain health into wider public health strategies.

More than 57 million people are currently living with dementia worldwide, with nearly 10 million new cases diagnosed each year. Alzheimer's disease remains the most common form, accounting for an estimated 60 to 70 per cent of all dementia cases. While there is still no cure, WHO says nearly 45 per cent of dementia risk is linked to factors that can be modified through healthier lifestyles and better management of medical conditions.

Healthy habits and early action can protect brain health

The updated recommendations encourage regular physical activity, quitting tobacco, limiting alcohol consumption and following a healthy diet as key steps to reduce dementia risk. They also promote cognitive training, mental stimulation and staying socially connected, particularly for older adults and those experiencing mild cognitive impairment.

For the first time, WHO has added a recommendation to reduce exposure to air pollution, recognising its growing impact on brain health. The guidance also highlights the importance of controlling high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol, while suggesting that hearing aids can be included in risk-reduction strategies for people with hearing loss. WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said countries now have clear scientific evidence that can be translated into practical action to help protect cognitive health and reduce the future burden of dementia.

Guidelines discourage unnecessary supplements

The updated guidance also addresses the use of nutritional supplements, advising against routine use of vitamins B and E, omega-3 fatty acids, and multivitamin or mineral supplements for dementia prevention unless a diagnosed deficiency exists. WHO says current evidence does not show sufficient benefits to justify their use for reducing cognitive decline.

Beyond its health impact, dementia affects independence, daily functioning and quality of life while placing heavy emotional and financial pressure on families and caregivers. The condition is estimated to cost the global economy around US$1.3 trillion every year, with unpaid care provided by relatives and friends accounting for nearly half of that total. WHO believes wider adoption of these updated recommendations can help countries reduce dementia cases over time while supporting healthier, longer and more independent lives for millions of people.