OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

Governments across the OECD are increasingly looking beyond traditional teacher education to solve one of their biggest workforce challenges: teacher shortages. A new OECD Education Working Paper by the Centre for Educational Research and Innovation (CERI) argues that recruiting professionals from other industries into classrooms is no longer just an emergency response but a long-term strategy for strengthening education systems. The report finds that second-career teachers, people who enter teaching after spending at least five years in another profession, are becoming an important source of new talent. Their practical experience can enrich classrooms, but their success depends on better training, stronger mentoring and supportive workplace policies. For governments, development agencies and private-sector stakeholders, the findings provide a roadmap for making teaching a more resilient and attractive profession.

Second-Career Teachers Could Ease Growing Teacher Shortages

The report estimates that 19% of lower secondary teachers across participating OECD countries are second-career teachers under its broader definition. Among teachers with five or fewer years of classroom experience, the share rises to 26%, showing that career changers are becoming an increasingly important recruitment source. Countries such as Iceland have embraced flexible entry pathways, while Japan, Korea and Türkiye continue to rely mainly on traditional teacher education systems.

The OECD argues that this untapped workforce can help address ageing teacher populations, declining interest among young graduates and rising demand for qualified educators. Professionals from engineering, healthcare, finance, science and technology bring valuable workplace knowledge that can make learning more practical and better aligned with modern labour market needs.

Better Training Will Determine Long-Term Success

While second-career teachers contribute strong professional expertise, the report warns that industry experience alone is not enough for classroom success. Many struggle with lesson planning, classroom management, student behaviour and assessment during their early years.

The OECD recommends specialised preparation programmes that combine classroom observation, supervised teaching practice, flexible teacher education, mentoring and personalised learning plans. Financial support during career transitions is also important because many career changers leave higher-paying jobs to enter education. Countries that invest in structured induction programmes and recognise previous professional experience in salary structures are likely to achieve stronger recruitment and higher teacher retention.

Education Reform Can Deliver Wider Economic Benefits

The report presents teacher recruitment as an economic development issue rather than simply an education policy challenge. Persistent teacher shortages weaken education quality, reduce workforce readiness and ultimately affect long-term productivity and economic competitiveness.

Second-career teachers can strengthen science, technology, engineering and vocational education by bringing real-world industry experience into classrooms. Their professional networks also help students better understand career opportunities and workplace expectations. The report notes that these teachers are more likely to work in disadvantaged schools or those serving students with diverse educational needs, meaning successful recruitment and support could also improve educational equity.

For development partners such as the World Bank, UNESCO, UNICEF and regional development banks, the findings highlight opportunities to support governments through investments in teacher training, digital learning platforms, mentoring systems and stronger education workforce data. Only a small number of OECD education systems currently identify second-career teachers separately in national statistics, limiting policymakers' ability to evaluate programme effectiveness.

Governments and Businesses Must Build Sustainable Career Pathways

The OECD concludes that recruitment alone will not solve teacher shortages if retention remains weak. Stable employment, competitive salaries, continuous professional development and supportive school leadership are essential for keeping experienced professionals in classrooms.

Private-sector employers also have an important role to play. Businesses can partner with education systems by supporting career transition programmes, developing vocational education partnerships, offering industry mentoring and helping teachers stay connected to changing workplace skills. Such collaboration can produce graduates who are better prepared for future labour markets while helping companies build stronger talent pipelines.

Looking ahead, the report recommends that governments treat second-career teachers as a permanent part of workforce planning rather than a temporary solution. Expanding flexible entry routes, improving teacher preparation, strengthening mentoring, recognising prior professional experience and collecting better workforce data will be critical for building resilient education systems. As labour markets continue to evolve and demand for skilled workers increases, attracting experienced professionals into teaching could become one of the most effective policy tools for improving educational quality, supporting economic growth and preparing future generations for rapidly changing global economies.