Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China's Wang Huning met with North Korea's Jo Yong Won to reinforce diplomatic and strategic ties. The discussion included cultural, business, and political cooperation, emphasizing agreements made by Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un. This comes as both nations mark 65 years of friendship amidst global uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 05:34 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 05:34 IST
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant diplomatic meeting, Wang Huning of China's Communist Party engaged in talks with North Korean official Jo Yong Won in Pyongyang. The visit underscores strengthening alliances amid global uncertainties.

The Chinese delegation, headed by Wang, visited Pyongyang following an invitation from North Korea. Discussions centered around cultural, business, and political cooperation, reflecting agreements made between Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un, according to KCNA reports.

Earlier, North Korean Premier Pak Thae Song visited Beijing, highlighting the neighbors' 65-year treaty. Xi Jinping urged the allied nations to maintain strategic resolve as they navigate a turbulent global environment.

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