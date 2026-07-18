Trump's Truth API: Controversy and Profit in Social Media Trading

Donald Trump's media company is proposing a new data licensing service, 'Truth API,' charging firms up to $100,000 monthly for early access to his social media posts. Critics suggest this could unfairly benefit Wall Street traders and the Trump family. The legality and ethics of this service remain under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 03:00 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 03:00 IST
Trump's Truth API: Controversy and Profit in Social Media Trading
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump's media company, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), has stirred debate by proposing a new data feed service, 'Truth API.' This move could charge Wall Street traders up to $100,000 monthly for early access to Trump's influential social media posts on Truth Social.

The proposal has prompted criticism from politicians, including U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, who argues it unfairly enriches Wall Street traders and the Trump family. The API aims to provide crucial market-moving content rapidly, potentially giving participating firms a significant trading edge.

While TMTG positions this as a legitimate business strategy, critics question its ethical implications. Legal analysts note constitutional provisions might not apply, but the optics of profiting from political influence draw scrutiny. Trump Media faces mounting pressure to clarify ethical guidelines as it pursues this controversial revenue stream.

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