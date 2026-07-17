Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

Trump Media & Technology Group launches 'Truth API', providing banks and trading firms with rapid access to posts from influential Truth Social accounts. Designed to reduce information delays, the API becomes a new revenue stream for the company. Critics argue it could create unequal trading opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 05:52 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 05:52 IST
Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media
  • Country:
  • United States

Trump Media & Technology Group has introduced a new product aimed at providing financial institutions with expedited access to influential posts on its Truth Social platform. The 'Truth API' promises the fastest delivery of posts from top accounts, including President Donald Trump's, often seen as market movers.

This initiative targets organizations affected by information delays, as many had been relying on manual monitoring of Truth Social. By venturing into data licensing, TMTG opens a new revenue avenue amidst the competitive social media landscape.

While the product could present trading advantages to firms with more resources, it has attracted criticism for potentially creating trading disparities. Nonetheless, TMTG expects this tool to significantly impact their revenue as Truth Social's user adoption increases.

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