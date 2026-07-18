Prosecutor's Silence on Adani Case Dismissal Raises Questions

Joseph Nocella Jr., a top federal prosecutor in Brooklyn, refrained from expressing his personal stance on the U.S. Department of Justice's decision to drop fraud and bribery charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. In a letter to Judge Nicholas Garaufis, Nocella clarified his lack of involvement in the decision-making process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 04:06 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 04:06 IST
Prosecutor's Silence on Adani Case Dismissal Raises Questions
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Joseph Nocella Jr., Brooklyn's top federal prosecutor, refrained from taking a position on the U.S. Department of Justice's decision to drop charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. The charges, which involved allegations of fraud and bribery, were abandoned by the DOJ, stirring speculations about the reasons behind the move.

In a letter on Friday addressed to U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis, Nocella mentioned that he was not the one responsible for the case's dismissal, and had no grounds to challenge his supervisor Trent McCotter's decision from the Justice Department. Nocella remained ambiguous about whether he concurred with the decision.

Judge Garaufis had inquired if Nocella agreed with the DOJ's rationale for dropping the case against Adani but did not receive a direct answer. Nocella's office remained silent on further comments regarding the issue, maintaining the air of mystery surrounding this high-profile case.

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