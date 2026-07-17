Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

SpaceX's ambitious Starship rocket experienced a dramatic last-second abort just before liftoff during its 13th test flight attempt in Texas. Several engines on the massive rocket failed to start, leading to the abort, as confirmed by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. The company is now eyeing an early attempt next week after addressing the engine issues.

Shares of SpaceX, which recently went public, saw a modest decline of approximately 3% in aftermarket trading due to the scrapped launch. The stock closed at $131.11, dropping below its initial public offering price of $135 for the first time since its market debut. Musk announced plans to replace two Raptors to ensure a successful flight.

Starship's engines initially ignited but were cut off shortly before a planned liftoff from SpaceX's Starbase facility in South Texas. The hold triggered on the booster was a precautionary measure, said SpaceX spokesperson Dan Huot on the company's live stream. The setback echoes the complexities of advancing human space exploration.