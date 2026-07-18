Lucas Herbert's Near-Historic Round Shines Amidst Bryson DeChambeau's Penalty at British Open

At the British Open, Australia's Lucas Herbert nearly made history, missing a mere five-foot putt to become the first golfer to score 61 in a men's major. Despite leading by two shots, Herbert's stellar performance was eclipsed by Bryson DeChambeau's late-game drama, as the American golfer received a two-stroke penalty after a rules breach.

The day proved historic with not one but two twelve-under rounds across the sunlit course, the second completed by American Sam Burns shortly after Herbert's. Burns joined Herbert in marking a remarkable day in Open Championship history, leaving an indelible impression with their mutual near-record rounds.

Amid the penalty chaos, affluent American golfers Jackson Suber, Cameron Young, and Ryan Gerard rose as second-place challengers. Meanwhile, seasoned champion Scottie Scheffler found himself trailing after posting a score of 68, aiming to follow in Padraig Harrington’s footsteps by securing consecutive Claret Jug victories.