Lucas Herbert's Near-Historic Round Shines Amidst Bryson DeChambeau's Penalty at British Open

Lucas Herbert almost made history at the British Open with a near record-breaking round, ultimately leading by two shots. However, his exceptional performance was somewhat overshadowed as Bryson DeChambeau incurred a two-stroke penalty, bringing additional drama to an already extraordinary day of golf.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 03:44 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 03:44 IST
Lucas Herbert's Near-Historic Round Shines Amidst Bryson DeChambeau's Penalty at British Open
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At the British Open, Australia's Lucas Herbert nearly made history, missing a mere five-foot putt to become the first golfer to score 61 in a men's major. Despite leading by two shots, Herbert's stellar performance was eclipsed by Bryson DeChambeau's late-game drama, as the American golfer received a two-stroke penalty after a rules breach.

The day proved historic with not one but two twelve-under rounds across the sunlit course, the second completed by American Sam Burns shortly after Herbert's. Burns joined Herbert in marking a remarkable day in Open Championship history, leaving an indelible impression with their mutual near-record rounds.

Amid the penalty chaos, affluent American golfers Jackson Suber, Cameron Young, and Ryan Gerard rose as second-place challengers. Meanwhile, seasoned champion Scottie Scheffler found himself trailing after posting a score of 68, aiming to follow in Padraig Harrington’s footsteps by securing consecutive Claret Jug victories.

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