Ryanair Incident Under Scrutiny: Foreign Object Damage Suspected

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary announced on Monday an initial finding from a probe into a mid-flight incident suggests 'foreign object damage' was to blame. This conclusion draws attention away from the aircraft's age or servicing conditions.

The July 10 event, closely tracked by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, saw a piece of the engine break off, shattering a window shortly after takeoff from Thessaloniki. This forced an emergency landing as the plane headed to Germany.

The aircraft, though 18 years old, had a fully serviced engine recently overhauled. A draft report is expected in 28 days, with detailed findings to follow. Clarity on external damage could mitigate Boeing’s and Ryanair's liabilities.