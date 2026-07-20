New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand will provide up to $60 million to Golden Bay Cement (GBC) to keep cement manufacturing running at its Whangārei plant, a move the Government says is necessary to protect the country's construction sector and reduce the risk of future supply disruptions.

The agreement requires Golden Bay Cement to continue manufacturing cement in New Zealand until at least 31 December 2040, while investing at least $150 million of its own money to modernise and maintain production. The company must also retain jobs, meet stricter reporting and auditing requirements, and could be required to repay public funding if it fails to meet its commitments.

The decision follows concerns that Fletcher Building, which owns Golden Bay Cement, was considering closing its clinker production facility in Whangārei and relying entirely on imported cement because of rising operating costs.

Government says supply security outweighs the cost

The Government said the Whangārei facility is New Zealand's only fully integrated cement manufacturing plant, making it a critical part of the country's supply chain for essential infrastructure and housing projects.

Officials warned that relying solely on imported cement could leave New Zealand vulnerable during global supply chain disruptions, creating shortages that could delay the construction of homes, hospitals, schools, roads and other major public projects. Ministers concluded that maintaining domestic production would strengthen the country's economic resilience during periods of international uncertainty.

Independent assessment shaped the final decision

Before approving financial support, Cabinet commissioned an independent financial review of the plant's operations and carried out a detailed assessment of the wider supply chain. The review found that domestic clinker production was under significant financial pressure, with emissions-related costs identified as one of the biggest challenges affecting the plant's commercial viability.

The Government considered other policy options, including regulatory changes, though ministers decided against measures that could weaken the effectiveness of New Zealand's Emissions Trading Scheme. Instead, they chose a targeted and time-limited funding package that keeps the emissions framework intact while supporting a strategically important industry.

Strict conditions attached to taxpayer funding

Ministers described the agreement as an exceptional intervention rather than a model for future industry support, saying it met a high threshold because of cement's importance to the national economy and the absence of practical alternatives.

The Government said the funding package balances the need to protect taxpayers with the need to preserve a critical manufacturing capability, ensuring New Zealand retains the capacity to produce cement domestically for at least the next 15 years.