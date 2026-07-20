An HIV Vaccine Without African Access Would Be a Global Failure

A new review argues that the global HIV response is preparing too narrowly for scientific discovery and not enough for what must happen after an effective vaccine is developed. Although oral and long-acting pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, can prevent HIV acquisition, access gaps, stigma, clinic dependence and adherence barriers continue to limit their population-level impact, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa.

Published in Vaccines, the paper 'Beyond PrEP: The Imperative for an HIV Vaccine to End the Epidemic in Africa' proposes that HIV vaccine preparedness should begin before a successful candidate reaches late-stage trials. The authors identify three major gaps: regional manufacturing and supply security, clinical-trial and regulatory capacity, and community-centred delivery systems. They translate these priorities into a five-pillar roadmap covering diversified vaccine investment, binding equity commitments, logistical simulations, integration with existing prevention services and pre-funded post-licensure effectiveness studies.

PrEP Changed Prevention, But Delivery Still Decides Who Is Protected

HIV prevention has made remarkable technical progress. Daily oral PrEP can reduce the risk of infection by more than 90% among people who use it consistently. Longer-acting products have further changed what prevention can look like. Injectable cabotegravir can be administered every two months, while lenacapavir offers a twice-yearly option that substantially reduces the burden of daily adherence.

These advances matter because HIV prevention has long depended on people maintaining routines under difficult social and economic conditions. Daily medication may be highly effective in a trial, but real-world use can be disrupted by stigma, travel costs, clinic queues, disclosure fears, supply interruptions and health services that are not designed around the needs of vulnerable populations.

Adolescent girls and young women remain especially affected in parts of sub-Saharan Africa. Key populations may face criminalisation, discrimination or hostile healthcare environments. Long-acting PrEP can reduce the frequency of dosing, but it cannot remove every barrier between a person and a clinic.

Post-exposure prophylaxis reveals the same implementation gap. PEP can prevent infection when taken quickly after exposure, yet its effectiveness depends on starting treatment within 72 hours and completing a 28-day course. In many African settings, access remains concentrated in central facilities or limited to occupational exposure and sexual violence cases. Low awareness among both providers and the public further reduces its reach.

The lesson is not that PrEP and PEP have failed; but that biomedical effectiveness does not automatically produce population-level protection. A vaccine could reduce the need for continuous adherence and provide durable protection at scale. But the review cautions against treating it as a technological escape from structural inequality. A vaccine would still require people to trust the health system, reach a delivery site, complete a potentially complex dosing schedule and return for follow-up. It would still depend on procurement, supply chains, trained workers and reliable data.

This makes an HIV vaccine a complement to the existing prevention toolkit rather than its replacement. The strongest future strategy is likely to be layered: vaccines for longer-term protection, PrEP for people who need immediate or additional protection, PEP after possible exposure, and continued access to condoms, testing, treatment and counselling.

The Hardest Part May Begin After a Vaccine Works

HIV remains an unusually difficult target for vaccine development. The virus mutates rapidly, exists in multiple subtypes and shields important parts of its outer envelope from immune recognition. It can also establish latent reservoirs soon after infection by integrating into human cells, making prevention considerably harder than controlling many other pathogens.

Scientists are exploring several approaches, including mRNA platforms, viral vectors, engineered protein vaccines, mucosal immunisation and nanoparticles. Another strategy involves broadly neutralising antibodies, or bNAbs, which can block diverse HIV strains by targeting conserved parts of the virus.

Passive administration of such antibodies has provided proof that antibody-mediated prevention can work in humans. But bNAbs are not conventional vaccines. They are specialised biological products that may require repeated administration and complex manufacturing.

The review supports investment across multiple platforms rather than betting on a single candidate. That is scientifically sensible, but it creates a major preparedness challenge. The successful product may require ultra-cold storage, several doses, a prime-and-boost regimen using different technologies, or specialised staff.

Some mRNA candidates may need storage between minus 20 and minus 70 degrees Celsius. Large parts of Africa's primary healthcare system are not equipped for such requirements. Electricity can be unreliable, transport networks weak and existing cold chains designed for vaccines stored at ordinary refrigeration temperatures.

The key policy failure would be to wait until efficacy is proven before confronting these constraints. Manufacturing at clinical-trial scale is very different from producing hundreds of millions of doses. Commercial-scale production may require new bioreactors, purification systems, raw-material contracts, quality-control laboratories and a trained technical workforce.

These investments take years and cost billions. Private manufacturers are unlikely to make them without credible evidence that buyers will exist. The authors therefore call for advance market commitments and purchase guarantees before licensure. Such arrangements could reduce commercial uncertainty, encourage early production investment and include conditions on affordable pricing, technology transfer and priority access for high-incidence countries.

The COVID-19 experience is the obvious warning. The world developed vaccines at unprecedented speed, yet access was profoundly unequal. High-income countries, representing about 16% of the global population, secured an estimated 70% of available doses in 2021. Africa entered the queue late, despite carrying major risks and having little control over global supply.

An HIV vaccine could face an even greater market failure. HIV is a persistent epidemic rather than a sudden emergency capable of triggering massive global procurement. Scientific risk remains high, previous vaccine trials have disappointed and the largest potential markets are concentrated in countries with limited purchasing power.

Public funders may have to support not only research but also manufacturing readiness, regional production and early procurement.

Africa Needs Vaccine Sovereignty, Not Another Waiting List

The review places African manufacturing capacity at the centre of equitable access. This is not simply an industrial-development ambition. It is a response to the reality that countries unable to produce or secure essential health products remain vulnerable to decisions made elsewhere.

Africa's HIV epidemic is also not uniform. South Africa has the continent's largest number of people living with HIV, while countries including Mozambique and Nigeria face substantial but different burdens. Some countries have made major progress toward treatment targets; others continue to struggle with diagnosis, retention and prevention coverage.

A centralised global supply model would be poorly suited to this variation. Regional manufacturing and shorter supply chains could improve responsiveness, but only if production capacity is linked to demand guarantees, procurement reform and sustainable financing.

The WHO-backed mRNA technology-transfer hub in South Africa offers one foundation. Yet a manufacturing strategy must go beyond constructing facilities. Plants require access to intellectual property, skilled personnel, inputs, quality systems and predictable orders. A factory without long-term procurement commitments can quickly become an expensive symbol rather than a functioning public-health asset.

Regulatory reform is equally important. Vaccines can face long delays when developers must navigate different national requirements across multiple countries. The review supports joint reviews, reliance mechanisms and common technical dossiers through initiatives involving the African Medicines Agency and the African Vaccine Regulatory Forum.

Faster review should not mean weaker oversight. The goal is to reduce duplication while preserving safety and scientific rigour. Strong African regulatory institutions would also increase the continent's influence over product design, trial requirements and post-market monitoring.

Clinical research capacity is another strategic asset. Large HIV vaccine efficacy trials may require tens of thousands of participants and years of follow-up. Conducting these studies in high-burden African settings is essential because local HIV subtypes, co-infections, genetics and healthcare conditions may influence performance.

Existing networks, including the HIV Vaccine Trials Network, the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative, the U.S. Military HIV Research Program and other African research consortia, provide a strong base. But sites may still need upgraded laboratories, cold-chain systems, data capacity and staff trained to international standards.

Investing in these networks would serve more than one vaccine. It would strengthen Africa's ability to study future infectious-disease threats, evaluate new medicines and generate evidence relevant to its own populations.

Build the Rollout Before the Breakthrough

The paper's five-pillar roadmap translates its argument into a practical preparedness agenda.

Diversified investment across mRNA, viral-vector, protein-subunit and bNAb approaches: This reduces the risk that one scientific failure stalls the entire field. Binding equity commitments: Advance purchase agreements, tiered pricing and technology-transfer provisions should be negotiated before final approval, with dose allocation prioritising high-incidence countries. Logistical simulation: Governments should run "war games" that test how a future vaccine would move from ports or factories to clinics. Simulations could expose weak points in storage, workforce readiness, procurement, transport and last-mile delivery while there is still time to correct them. Integration with existing prevention systems: HIV vaccination should not be developed as a parallel programme. PEPFAR-supported clinics, testing networks and community organisations already offer trusted infrastructure that could support delivery. Operational research should examine how vaccines and PrEP can be offered together, how counselling should explain different options and which populations should receive priority. Planning for post-licensure evidence: Approval will not answer every question. Vaccine effectiveness may differ by HIV subtype, region, age, sex, prior exposure or co-infection. The review points to the malaria vaccine experience, where large post-approval studies required an additional estimated USD 40–50 million.

Pre-funding such research would prevent the familiar gap between regulatory approval and confident national adoption. Community engagement cuts across every pillar. HIV has been shaped by stigma, misinformation and distrust. A vaccine rollout designed only by ministries, manufacturers and donors could struggle even if supply is available.

Community-based organisations should therefore help shape clinical trials, communication strategies, delivery sites and eligibility policies before a product reaches the market. They bring knowledge that technical agencies often lack: which services people trust, which messages create fear, and which delivery models are likely to exclude those at highest risk.

The review's main limitation is that it is a narrative perspective rather than a systematic assessment. It does not provide a reproducible literature-search method, quantify the total cost of the roadmap or identify a single institution responsible for implementation. The eventual vaccine profile is also unknown, meaning some proposed infrastructure may need to change as the science develops.

However, uncertainty is not a reason to postpone preparation. Many of the investments proposed, stronger trial networks, harmonised regulation, regional manufacturing, solar-powered cold chains and community-led delivery, would benefit public health even if the final vaccine technology differs from current candidates.