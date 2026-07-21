Tensions Surge in the Strait: Mysterious Attack on Tanker Sparks Maritime Crisis

In a startling development in the Strait of Hormuz, a tanker was reportedly struck by an unknown projectile, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency. The crew was forced to abandon ship, raising concerns over escalating tensions in this crucial energy corridor.

Multiple reports indicate the tanker issued distress calls over VHF Channel 16, detailing the impact of the alleged projectile. The United Kingdom's maritime agency is actively investigating the incident, which occurred eight nautical miles east of Oman’s Limah. Authorities confirmed that no environmental damage has been reported so far.

Meanwhile, Iran's Revolutionary Guards stated that two oil tankers caught fire following explosions in the same area. The veracity of this claim remains unverified. These incidents unfold amidst heightened regional tensions after the collapse of a truce between the U.S. and Iran, impacting global energy flow through this vital passage.