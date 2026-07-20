Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

South Korea's decision to penalize the e-commerce giant Coupang over a data breach has sparked criticism from Washington, raising concerns about the country's receptivity to U.S. technology companies. The issue, which impacts relations between Seoul and Washington, prompted South Korean Ambassador Kang Kyung-wha to return for high-level discussions.

The ongoing dispute carries significant stakes, including a $350 billion South Korean investment in the U.S., and cooperation on strategic areas like nuclear submarines. While some view the case as a mere domestic privacy issue, U.S. entities argue it tests South Korea's openness to American business.

U.S. Republicans have criticized South Korea's actions, arguing they could disproportionately burden U.S. companies. Meanwhile, South Korea’s leadership insists the fines reflect domestic regulatory concerns, unrelated to the broader alliance with the United States.