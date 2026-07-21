Tensions Rise: Japan Protests China's Live-Fire Drills in Disputed Waters

Japan has lodged a formal protest with China following live-fire drills conducted by Chinese and Russian vessels in what Japan claims as its exclusive economic zone (EEZ). The incident, occurring southwest of Okinotori Island, underscores escalating tensions between the two Asian powerhouses, with Tokyo emphasizing potential navigation dangers.

Japan insists that the drills breach its claimed EEZ, particularly since nearby vessels were alerted to the firing exercises only at the last minute. This recent development is part of a broader narrative of strained relations, following controversial comments from Japan's Prime Minister about Taiwan.

Increased military activities by China and Russia in the region have prompted Japan to bolster its defenses and enhance surveillance, marking a strategic shift amid regional security uncertainties.