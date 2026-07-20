MediaTek Unveils Cutting-Edge Innovations at 'Beyond the Lens'

In a move that reaffirms its dedication to pioneering smartphone imaging, MediaTek, a top fabless semiconductor firm, showcased its latest chipset advancements at the flagship event, 'Beyond the Lens,' in New Delhi. The event highlighted MediaTek's expansion in edge-to-cloud technologies, aligning with its comprehensive 'One MediaTek' approach that spans beyond just smartphones and into sectors like automotive, data centers, and AI PCs.

The event gathered prominent voices from various sectors, including media, tech analysts, and OEM representatives from companies like Vivo, Motorola, and Xiaomi. Discussions revolved around the future of imaging technology, providing insights into MediaTek's overarching strategy and its emphasis on cohesive solutions connecting intelligent technologies from the edge to the cloud. Anuj Sidharth, MediaTek's Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications for India and SEA, spotlighted transformative imaging innovations such as 18EV HDR Fusion and 4K120 Super EIS, underscoring MediaTek's leadership in high-performance computing across India's dynamic multi-device ecosystem.

Attendees experienced cutting-edge imaging technologies through flagship devices such as the Vivo X300 Pro and Motorola Edge 70 Pro, powered by MediaTek's Dimensity chipsets. A panel discussion, moderated by Rajiv Makhni, delved into the elements that define great photography, emphasizing a synergy of human insight, advanced camera sensors, and ISP processing power. The event also presented MediaTek's ongoing momentum in automotive and AI compute platforms, reinforcing its status as the leading smartphone chipset brand in India.