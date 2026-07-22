Dr Reddy's Faces Setback Amid Semaglutide Disruptions

Dr Reddy's Laboratories warns of potential global market disruptions due to semaglutide supply issues, impacting their growth strategy. Regulatory challenges and production halts have led to a revised fiscal-year sales target. Market dynamics and U.S. tariff threats pose additional challenges, as profits decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 21:32 IST
Dr Reddy's Faces Setback Amid Semaglutide Disruptions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has flagged potential disruptions in global markets due to supply chain issues with semaglutide, a key growth driver for the company. These challenges, stemming from an impurity in the active ingredient, have compelled the Indian drugmaker to halt production and lower its fiscal-year sales target from 12 million to 6-7 million pens.

Despite production setbacks, CEO Erez Israeli remains hopeful about planned regulatory filings in Brazil, Turkey, and Mexico, though the scale-up of production is delayed by months. The company already encountered a notable decline in profits, with a consolidated net income falling nearly 69% to 4.44 billion rupees.

Adding to the challenges, U.S. President Donald Trump's newly announced tariff plans on imported generic medicines could hurt Dr Reddy's, prompting the firm to assess possible investments in the U.S. market. Meanwhile, domestic revenue grew and the company remains optimistic about domestic market performance.

TRENDING

1
Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Afghanistan
2
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
3
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
4
Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

Before Driverless Cars Scale, Cities Need to Rewrite the Rules

Why the Future of Virology Depends on Explainable and Equitable AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026