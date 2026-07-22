Dr Reddy's Faces Setback Amid Semaglutide Disruptions

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has flagged potential disruptions in global markets due to supply chain issues with semaglutide, a key growth driver for the company. These challenges, stemming from an impurity in the active ingredient, have compelled the Indian drugmaker to halt production and lower its fiscal-year sales target from 12 million to 6-7 million pens.

Despite production setbacks, CEO Erez Israeli remains hopeful about planned regulatory filings in Brazil, Turkey, and Mexico, though the scale-up of production is delayed by months. The company already encountered a notable decline in profits, with a consolidated net income falling nearly 69% to 4.44 billion rupees.

Adding to the challenges, U.S. President Donald Trump's newly announced tariff plans on imported generic medicines could hurt Dr Reddy's, prompting the firm to assess possible investments in the U.S. market. Meanwhile, domestic revenue grew and the company remains optimistic about domestic market performance.