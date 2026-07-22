Dr Reddy's Faces Setback Amid Semaglutide Disruptions
Dr Reddy's Laboratories warns of potential global market disruptions due to semaglutide supply issues, impacting their growth strategy. Regulatory challenges and production halts have led to a revised fiscal-year sales target. Market dynamics and U.S. tariff threats pose additional challenges, as profits decline.
- Country:
- India
Dr Reddy's Laboratories has flagged potential disruptions in global markets due to supply chain issues with semaglutide, a key growth driver for the company. These challenges, stemming from an impurity in the active ingredient, have compelled the Indian drugmaker to halt production and lower its fiscal-year sales target from 12 million to 6-7 million pens.
Despite production setbacks, CEO Erez Israeli remains hopeful about planned regulatory filings in Brazil, Turkey, and Mexico, though the scale-up of production is delayed by months. The company already encountered a notable decline in profits, with a consolidated net income falling nearly 69% to 4.44 billion rupees.
Adding to the challenges, U.S. President Donald Trump's newly announced tariff plans on imported generic medicines could hurt Dr Reddy's, prompting the firm to assess possible investments in the U.S. market. Meanwhile, domestic revenue grew and the company remains optimistic about domestic market performance.