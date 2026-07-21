South Africa's Generic Semaglutide Surge: A New Era in Diabetes Treatment
South Africa is reviewing 12 generic applications for semaglutide, following the expiration of Novo Nordisk's patent. The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority has approved Sun Pharmaceutical Industries for manufacturing. With new generics, competition in the GLP-1 market could lower costs and improve access, challenging Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly's dominance.
- Country:
- South Africa
South Africa's health sector could see significant changes as the nation's health regulator reviews 12 applications for generic versions of semaglutide, the active component in Novo Nordisk’s popular diabetes and weight-loss drugs. Novo's patent recently expired, opening the market to generic contenders.
This regulatory move by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has already enabled India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries to gain approval for manufacturing and selling a generic version. The potential approval of more generic drugs promises to make diabetes treatments more affordable, intensifying the competition against global pharmaceutical giants like Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.
In a bid to maintain market presence, Novo Nordisk is launching an authorized copy of Ozempic in South Africa through a partnership with healthcare company Acino, while also reducing the price of Wegovy. This strategic initiative highlights the evolving dynamics and regulatory scrutiny within the South African pharmaceutical market.
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