South Africa's Generic Semaglutide Surge: A New Era in Diabetes Treatment

South Africa's health sector could see significant changes as the nation's health regulator reviews 12 applications for generic versions of semaglutide, the active component in Novo Nordisk’s popular diabetes and weight-loss drugs. Novo's patent recently expired, opening the market to generic contenders.

This regulatory move by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has already enabled India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries to gain approval for manufacturing and selling a generic version. The potential approval of more generic drugs promises to make diabetes treatments more affordable, intensifying the competition against global pharmaceutical giants like Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.

In a bid to maintain market presence, Novo Nordisk is launching an authorized copy of Ozempic in South Africa through a partnership with healthcare company Acino, while also reducing the price of Wegovy. This strategic initiative highlights the evolving dynamics and regulatory scrutiny within the South African pharmaceutical market.