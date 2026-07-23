Piramal Realty Unveils Phase 2 of Iconic Piramal Vaikunth in Thane

Piramal Realty, the real estate division of the Piramal Group, has announced the launch of Phase 2 of its flagship project, Piramal Vaikunth, in Thane’s Balkum area, with a Gross Development Value (GDV) nearing ₹4,700 Cr.

The prime development introduces a new residential tower featuring meticulously crafted 2 and 3-bedroom apartments adjacent to the expansive 21-acre NaMo Grand Central Park. The total investment in this phase is estimated at ₹3,600 Cr, continuing the success of Phase 1, which saw the delivery of 14 residential towers and a landmark ISKCON temple in November 2022.

Piramal Realty CEO Abhijeet Maheshwari highlighted the ongoing development's commitment to sustainability and quality living spaces. Located in Thane’s burgeoning residential hub, residents will soon enjoy enhanced connectivity through upcoming infrastructure projects like Metro Lines 4 & 5 and the Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel, further cementing Balkum's appeal as a residential haven.