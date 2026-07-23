Piramal Realty Unveils Phase 2 of Iconic Piramal Vaikunth in Thane

Piramal Realty launches Phase 2 of Piramal Vaikunth, a premium residential community in Balkum, Thane, with an investment of ₹3,600 Cr. The project builds on the success of Phase 1, adding thoughtfully designed residences and enhancing community amenities, while benefiting from improved regional connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-07-2026 12:39 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 12:39 IST
Piramal Realty Unveils Phase 2 of Iconic Piramal Vaikunth in Thane
Piramal Realty Launches Phase 2 of Piramal Vaikunth with ~ ₹4,700 Cr GDV Potential. Image Credit: ANI

Piramal Realty, the real estate division of the Piramal Group, has announced the launch of Phase 2 of its flagship project, Piramal Vaikunth, in Thane’s Balkum area, with a Gross Development Value (GDV) nearing ₹4,700 Cr.

The prime development introduces a new residential tower featuring meticulously crafted 2 and 3-bedroom apartments adjacent to the expansive 21-acre NaMo Grand Central Park. The total investment in this phase is estimated at ₹3,600 Cr, continuing the success of Phase 1, which saw the delivery of 14 residential towers and a landmark ISKCON temple in November 2022.

Piramal Realty CEO Abhijeet Maheshwari highlighted the ongoing development's commitment to sustainability and quality living spaces. Located in Thane’s burgeoning residential hub, residents will soon enjoy enhanced connectivity through upcoming infrastructure projects like Metro Lines 4 & 5 and the Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel, further cementing Balkum's appeal as a residential haven.

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