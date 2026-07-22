Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

Ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and U.S. prosecutors proposed June 2027 for his U.S. criminal trial on drug trafficking charges. The proposal was filed before a hearing in Manhattan federal court. Maduro, captured by U.S. Special Forces in January, has pled not guilty alongside his wife, Cilia Flores.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 05:55 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 05:55 IST
Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges
Nicolas Maduro
  • Country:
  • United States

Ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, along with U.S. Justice Department prosecutors, has proposed a commencement date of June 2027 for his U.S. trial concerning drug trafficking allegations.

This proposal was presented via a court filing, anticipating a scheduled hearing in Manhattan federal court. U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein, tasked with presiding over the case, will finalize the trial schedule. The parties indicated potential schedule adjustments might be necessary.

Captured during a nighttime raid in Caracas in January by U.S. Special Forces, Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were transported to New York to confront the charges, both pleading not guilty.

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