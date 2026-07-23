How Pakistan's New Health Workforce Strategy Blends Healthcare Reform with Economic Growth

Pakistan's new United Nations-supported health workforce programme represents a strategic shift in how the country approaches healthcare reform. Rather than focusing solely on expanding hospitals or increasing healthcare spending, the initiative recognizes that the quality, protection and skills of health workers determine the strength of the entire health system. By combining workforce development with decent employment, occupational safety, gender equality and social protection, Pakistan is aligning health policy with broader economic and labour market reforms. If implemented effectively, the programme could strengthen healthcare delivery while contributing to employment generation, institutional reform and long-term economic resilience.

From Health Workforce Investment to National Development

The programme's first phase will support 20,000 health and care workers between July 2026 and July 2027 before expanding to another 80,000 workers in the second phase. While the immediate objective is to improve workforce skills and working conditions, its broader significance lies in treating healthcare professionals as strategic human capital rather than simply public-sector employees.

Pakistan's healthcare system has long struggled with shortages of trained nurses, allied health professionals, uneven workforce distribution and limited labour protections. Investing in workforce development directly addresses these structural weaknesses while strengthening healthcare delivery.

The programme also reflects a global policy shift following the COVID-19 pandemic, where governments increasingly recognize that resilient healthcare systems require sustained investment in people alongside hospitals, medicines and medical technology. Through the Joint SDG Fund and the Global Accelerator on Jobs and Social Protection for Just Transitions, Pakistan is positioning healthcare as both a public service and an engine for inclusive economic growth.

Building a Stronger Health System Through Better Jobs

One of the programme's most significant features is its integration of health sector reform with labour market development. Alongside professional skills development, the initiative prioritizes occupational safety, employment formalisation, social protection and gender equality.

These reforms have implications far beyond the healthcare sector. Formal employment improves income security, expands pension and insurance coverage, strengthens labour rights and reduces workforce instability. Better working conditions can improve employee retention, reduce burnout and enhance the quality of patient care.

The programme also supports ongoing reforms in nursing and allied health education, creating opportunities to modernize professional training and better align healthcare education with future workforce requirements.

If these reforms succeed, Pakistan could gradually reduce workforce shortages while improving healthcare access, particularly in underserved regions where qualified professionals remain limited.

Why Policymakers Must Focus on Implementation, Not Just Training

For policymakers, the initiative represents an opportunity to integrate health, labour and social protection policies under a single development framework. The collaboration between the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, the Ministry of National Health Services, the United Nations, ILO, WHO and development partners demonstrates that workforce reform increasingly requires coordinated governance rather than isolated sectoral interventions. However, the programme's success will ultimately depend on implementation rather than programme design. Training alone will not resolve workforce shortages unless newly skilled workers have access to stable employment, competitive salaries and safe working environments.

Another challenge will be sustaining financial support after the first phase. While international partners have expressed support, expanding from 20,000 to 100,000 workers will require continued domestic investment alongside external financing. Policymakers will also need to establish measurable indicators covering employment quality, workforce retention, healthcare outcomes and institutional performance. Pakistan continues to face migration of skilled health professionals seeking better opportunities abroad. Improving domestic working conditions may help reduce this trend, but broader labour market incentives will remain an important policy consideration.

A Shared Opportunity for Healthcare Institutions and Development Partners

The programme creates opportunities for multiple stakeholders across Pakistan's healthcare ecosystem. For healthcare institutions, access to a larger and better-trained workforce could improve service quality, patient safety and operational efficiency. Better occupational safety standards may also reduce workplace risks and improve staff retention.

Health workers themselves stand to benefit through enhanced professional skills, improved employment security, stronger labour protections and expanded access to social protection programmes. The programme's emphasis on gender equality is particularly important because women make up a significant proportion of Pakistan's nursing and community healthcare workforce. Improving career opportunities and workplace protections could encourage greater female labour force participation while strengthening healthcare delivery.

Development partners, including the United Nations, World Bank and bilateral donors, gain an opportunity to support institutional reforms that produce measurable improvements in employment quality and health system performance rather than isolated training initiatives. Private healthcare providers and educational institutions may also benefit from stronger workforce standards, improved professional education and greater collaboration between public and private sectors.

Ultimately, the initiative represents an effort to build a healthcare system that is more resilient, better governed and more closely linked to Pakistan's wider economic development strategy. Its long-term success will depend less on the number of workers trained than on whether it creates lasting institutional reforms, sustainable employment opportunities and measurable improvements in healthcare access and quality.