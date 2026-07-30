Colombia's 2027 Budget Proposal: A Fiscal Balancing Act

The Colombian government has submitted a 2027 expenditure budget bill amounting to 575.7 trillion pesos ($179.576 billion) to Congress. This comes just before President Gustavo Petro's departure from office. The new budget follows a previous 2026 budget of 555.8 trillion pesos, which had to be reduced due to lower-than-expected tax revenues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 06:50 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 06:50 IST
Colombia's 2027 Budget Proposal: A Fiscal Balancing Act
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  • Country:
  • Colombia

The Colombian government introduced a substantial 2027 budget proposal this week, seeking Congress's approval for 575.7 trillion pesos, equivalent to $179.576 billion. This move comes as President Gustavo Petro prepares to exit office.

This budget follows the approved 2026 budget of 555.8 trillion pesos ($173.37 billion), which faced reductions of approximately 14.3 trillion pesos due to unachieved tax revenue targets.

With the peso-to-dollar exchange rate standing at 3,205.87, the proposed budget reflects the ongoing economic adjustments in the country.

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