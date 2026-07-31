Why Social Dialogue May Be the Missing Link in Achieving Sustainable Development Goals: IMF

The global economy is facing a combination of slower growth, rising inequality, climate change, technological disruption and geopolitical uncertainty, making it increasingly difficult for governments to deliver sustainable development. A new International Labour Organization (ILO) Working Paper, authored by Professor Damian Grimshaw of King's College London, argues that one of the most effective yet underused policy tools is Peak-Level Social Dialogue (PLSD), structured cooperation among governments, employers and workers. The report suggests that sustainable economic progress depends not only on investment and economic reforms but also on institutions that allow all major stakeholders to jointly shape policies. With the world still struggling to achieve the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, the study presents social dialogue as a practical governance mechanism that can improve policy outcomes while strengthening economic resilience.

A Stronger Foundation for Better Economic Decisions

The report defines Peak-Level Social Dialogue as formal negotiations, consultations and information-sharing between governments, employers' organizations and trade unions at national and sectoral levels. Unlike workplace negotiations that focus on individual companies, these discussions influence broader policies such as industrial development, labour market reforms, taxation, minimum wages, pensions, vocational training, social protection and climate transition strategies.

According to the study, successful dialogue is built on four pillars: representative participation, recognition of different economic interests, protection of labour rights, including freedom of association and collective bargaining, and transparent governance. When these conditions exist, governments can make better-informed decisions while reducing policy conflicts and improving public trust. Rather than delaying reforms, the report argues that early consultation often leads to smoother implementation because stakeholders understand both the benefits and trade-offs of policy decisions.

Why Social Dialogue Matters for Growth and Development

One of the report's strongest conclusions is that social dialogue contributes to both economic performance and social stability. During recent global crises, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic, countries with stronger cooperation among governments, employers and workers were generally better able to introduce wage-support programmes, protect jobs and expand social protection. The report suggests that these experiences demonstrate the value of institutional cooperation during periods of economic uncertainty.

The study also challenges the belief that labour institutions reduce business competitiveness. Instead, it argues that coordinated dialogue encourages firms to compete through innovation, productivity, workforce skills and technology rather than relying mainly on low wages. Better labour relations reduce industrial disputes, improve workplace stability and encourage long-term investment in human capital.

The paper also highlights the role of social dialogue in reducing inequality. Coordinated wage-setting systems help improve minimum wages, reduce low-paid employment and ensure that productivity gains are shared more fairly. Dialogue also supports policies that improve opportunities for women, young people, migrant workers, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups. These outcomes contribute not only to social inclusion but also to stronger domestic demand and more resilient economies.

A Roadmap for Governments, Development Partners and Businesses

The report presents four possible development pathways: Unsustainable Development, Captive Development, Open Development and Sustainable Development. It concludes that the fourth model offers the best long-term outcomes because it combines economic growth with environmental sustainability, inclusive institutions and democratic governance.

For governments, the message is clear. As countries introduce reforms related to artificial intelligence, digitalization, clean energy and ageing populations, they need institutions that can manage competing interests and reduce resistance to change. Social dialogue can help policymakers design reforms that are more practical, widely accepted and easier to implement.

The findings are equally relevant for international development partners, including multilateral development banks, United Nations agencies and bilateral donors. While development financing often focuses on infrastructure and investment, the report argues that strengthening labour institutions, employers' organizations and collective bargaining systems should receive equal attention. Technical assistance that improves these institutions can make development programmes more sustainable and improve the long-term success of economic reforms.

For private-sector stakeholders, stronger dialogue offers both opportunities and responsibilities. Companies increasingly face Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) expectations, responsible supply chain requirements and human rights due diligence obligations. Stable labour relations, transparent consultation and predictable policymaking can reduce business risks, improve workforce productivity and strengthen investor confidence. However, businesses will also need to engage constructively with workers and governments rather than viewing dialogue as merely a regulatory requirement.

Building Institutions That Can Support Future Economic Transitions

The report warns that social dialogue is not automatically successful. It works only when institutions are representative, labour rights are protected and all major stakeholders, including workers in informal employment and emerging sectors, have opportunities to participate. Weak institutions or limited representation can reduce the effectiveness of dialogue and weaken public confidence in reforms.

Looking ahead, the study recommends treating social dialogue as long-term economic infrastructure rather than an emergency response mechanism. Governments should invest in stronger labour institutions, modernize collective bargaining systems and integrate structured consultation into industrial, climate and digital policies. Development partners can support these efforts through institutional capacity building and governance reforms, while businesses can use dialogue to manage workforce transitions more effectively. As countries work toward the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, the report concludes that sustainable growth will depend not only on economic investment but also on the ability of governments, employers and workers to cooperate in shaping inclusive, resilient and future-ready economies.