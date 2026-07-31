US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 leads US futures higher as Amazon surge offsets Apple decline

Nasdaq futures led gains on Friday, with Amazon's shares jumping 11% after the Big Tech company joined some of its peers in delivering strong cloud revenue growth, putting to rest concerns about AI returns.

Limiting some optimism, Apple warned that supply constraints would ‌hurt growth, prompting investors to look beyond near-term shortages to gauge the hit from an expected iPhone price hike as its shares dropped 7.8% in premarket trading. This week was what some analysts called the 'make-or-break' week for the tech sector that had been rattled by investors taking some profits through July following a strong end to the second quarter, as they awaited signs that investments made ‌by AI leaders at the expense of free cash flow were paying off.

Amazon reported its biggest revenue growth in over four years for the previous quarter on Thursday, joining ‌similar reports from Microsoft and Alphabet earlier this month, prompting investors to look past the big drop in cash flows that the companies also logged. "It is no longer enough to beat overall estimates; companies must also reassure investors about the drivers of future growth," said John Plassard, head of investment strategy at Cité Gestion.

"Ultimately, Amazon confirms that the momentum in artificial intelligence continues to support the hyperscalers, while Apple reminds us that its main challenge now remains accelerating its AI ⁠strategy while ​sustainably reviving its growth in China." Shares of ⁠Microsoft dipped 0.6% after logging its biggest one-day gain on record for a company in the previous session, while Alphabet, Meta and Tesla rose above 1% each. Chip stocks Nvidia climbed 1.2% and Micron gained 4.4%.

At 7:23 a.m. ET, ⁠Dow E-minis were up 284 points, or 0.54%, and S&P 500 E-minis were up 30.25 points, or 0.4%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 325 points, or 1.15%. TOUGH MONTH FOR STOCKS

All three of Wall Street's ​main indexes are on track for weekly gains, aided by the strong rebound late this week, but are on track for monthly losses reflecting the sharp selloff AI-linked stocks ⁠witnessed through July. The Philadelphia Semiconductor index is still down over 20% in July, which would mark its biggest monthly fall since the housing bubble burst in late 2008. Investors instead took notice of other sectors, as the S&P 500 ⁠equally ​weighted index is on track for its fourth-straight month of gains.

"This momentum crash was tremendous and the positioning has been rinsed," said Laurent Clavel, global head of multi-asset, AXA Investment Managers at BNP Paribas Asset Management. "Going into August, if anything, we are going back into it slowly. We're buying this weakness and we're re-buying this AI narrative," Clavel said.

The week also brought uncertainty ⁠in terms of interest rates after the Federal Reserve left its benchmark rate on hold. Chairman Kevin Warsh's commentary and a broadly benign inflation report on Thursday led investors to ⁠price in a 33% chance that rates will remain ⁠unchanged in September— up from about 18% last week, according to CME's FedWatch tool. The University of Michigan's July consumer sentiment survey is due at 10 a.m. ET.

Monolithic Power Systems gained 10.2% after the chipmaker forecast third-quarter revenue above estimates, betting on a surge in AI infrastructure spending. Dexcom ‌gained 9.3% after the ‌medical device maker raised its full-year revenue forecast and beat quarterly estimates.