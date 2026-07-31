Global stocks rallied on Friday as robust results from ‌Amazon ​and Microsoft reassured bruised investors to return to AI trade, while currency traders stayed alert to intervention a day after Japanese authorities likely stepped in to prop up the yen.

The yen abruptly strengthened against the dollar before giving back the gains, with traders alert to the prospect of a second ‌round of intervention. The dollar briefly fell against the yen but soon rebounded to trade at 159.94 yen. Meanwhile, investor worries that the AI rally may soon run out of steam eased after Microsoft's earnings on Wednesday, where it forecast generating cash throughout fiscal 2027.

Amazon followed a day later with its strongest cloud growth in more than four years, calming investors eager for signs that the billions being poured into AI buildout are bearing ‌fruit. South Korea's battered KOSPI leapt 17.91%, mounting a record comeback after heavy losses earlier this week. The tech-heavy bourse, still about 30% off its all-time high, has become emblematic of the sharp swings ‌in investor sentiment towards AI-related stocks.

"Investors are increasingly focused on capital efficiency, financing and the long-term economics of hyperscalers' AI spending rather than on near-term demand," said Saverio Papagno, portfolio manager of North Square Growth Opportunities ETF. While worries about competition from China and AI hyperscalers' debt reliance swirl, selloffs could be a buying opportunity for long-term investors as "the sector will resume its leadership" once there is greater clarity, he said.

Futures tracking the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index rose 1.07%, while S&P 500 and Dow futures ⁠rose 0.44% and 0.48%, ​respectively. In Europe, the STOXX 600 index hit a ⁠record high and was poised for its fourth consecutive month of gains.

The MSCI All Country World Price index gained 0.89% and was on track to snap a two-week losing streak. It will still end the month with losses of 0.32% should ⁠current levels hold. YEN CHOPPY AFTER BOJ HOLDS RATES

The yen had gained on Thursday, when Japan conducted yen-buying, dollar-selling intervention, a market source said. "I don't think intervention can or will be significantly potent in reversing the trend in yen ​weakness. It will have to come alongside the promise of more reinvestment in domestic assets and quicker pace of hiking from the BOJ," said Edward Acton, rates strategist at GMO.

The BOJ kept ⁠interest rates unchanged on Friday, but signalled its resolve to push up borrowing costs. At a press conference, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said inflation risks were skewed to the upside, and the central bank was prepared to speed up the pace of rate ⁠hikes ​should monetary conditions be accommodative.

WAR KEEPS MARKETS ON EDGE The Middle East conflict remains a major overhang for global equities. Fresh strikes in the region have dashed hopes of an imminent resolution, and diplomatic efforts to end the war have proceeded in fits and starts.

Oil prices rose sharply in July, with Brent crude headed for monthly gains for the first time since March. "The shock absorbers in oil markets ⁠are dwindling fast, so a failure to de-escalate would be materially costlier than previous rounds of tension," wrote Teddy Bunzel, head of Lazard Geopolitical Advisory at Lazard Asset Management.

Shipments through the crucial Strait ⁠of Hormuz remain disrupted. The alternative route through the ⁠Bab el-Mandeb Strait has also come under attack from the Iranian-backed Houthis, further worsening the outlook. The yield on the 30-year U.S. Treasury slipped 2.32 basis points but held close to 19-year highs. Short-end yields eased, steepening the curve as doubts grow over the Federal Reserve's ability to anchor inflation expectations.

The Fed stood ‌pat on rates earlier this ‌week, but commentary from the chair confused markets.