The United States ​on Friday banned imports from 43 more companies ‌over ​alleged human rights abuses of Uyghur and other minority groups, including Hunan Aihua Group, one of China's largest capacitor manufacturers, according to a government posting. The companies were added to ‌the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List, which restricts the import of goods tied to what the U.S. has determined are China's human rights abuses and ongoing genocide in the Xinjiang region.

The latest additions also include companies in the pharmaceutical, metals, cotton, ‌food and lithium production sectors. The posting marks the first time companies have been added to the list under the Trump ‌administration, and brings the number of entities on the list from 144 to 187. It is also the largest number of entities added in one action since the Act was signed into law in December 2021. Companies on the list are believed to mine, produce or manufacture their goods ⁠with forced labor.

COMPANIES ​ON THE LIST "Today’s action by ⁠the Trump administration strengthens America’s economy against products made with slave labor and sends a message to the Chinese Communist Party that we will ⁠not look the other way on its genocide and human rights abuses," Congressman John Moolenaar, chair of the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee ​on China, said in a statement.

The U.S. has said Chinese authorities have established internment camps for Uyghurs and ⁠other religious and ethnic minority groups in China’s western Xinjiang region. Beijing has denied any abuses. Hunan Aihua Group was added to the list because the ⁠U.S. believes ​the company sources chemical foil and other materials from Xinjiang, the Department of Homeland Security said in the posting in the U.S. Federal Register.

The company, which supplies consumer electronics, industrial, automotive and renewable energy markets, did not immediately respond to a ⁠request for comment. Chacha Food Co, whose products are exported to nearly 50 countries and regions, also was added to the ⁠list, according to the posting. Others ⁠on the list included Xinjiang Tianhongji Technology Co, Tefeng Pharmaceutical Co, Tianshan Aluminum Group and Henan Guorong Electronic Technology Co.

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request ‌for comment. The ‌companies could not immediately be reached.