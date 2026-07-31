Trump says Israel 'very happy' with Gaza disarmament agreement

President Donald Trump ‌said Friday ​that Israel was "very happy" with an agreement reached by his so-called Board ‌of Peace for the complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed Palestinian groups in Gaza. "We do have an understanding with ‌Israel. Israel is very happy about it. Israel helped ‌us, and they've been very good," Trump said. "Will it go through its ups and downs? It's a very complex situation over there."

Trump ⁠called the ​agreement a ⁠major breakthrough, saying nobody had thought it would be possible to ⁠disarm Hamas. "It's a big step for the Middle East, and ​people are really impressed by it, and they're surprised ⁠by it."

On Thursday, Trump called the deal a "major milestone in the implementation ⁠of ​the Trump 20-Point Plan" to end Israel's war in Gaza. The president also said the deal would be ⁠carried out in phases, with Israeli forces withdrawing as disarmament ⁠proceeds and an ⁠International Stabilization Force working with a new Palestinian police force to secure the enclave.