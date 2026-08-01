EIB Backs Aiforia With €20M Funding to Boost AI-powered cancer diagnostics

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €20 million venture debt financing agreement with Finnish life-science technology company Aiforia to support the next phase of its artificial intelligence platform for digital pathology. Backed by the European Commission's InvestEU programme, the funding will help the company expand its AI-based image analysis technology that assists pathologists in detecting tumours more quickly and accurately.

Aiforia's platform studies ultra-high-resolution images of biopsy samples, helping medical professionals identify cancer cells with greater precision. The technology is designed to improve the speed and quality of tissue analysis while supporting clinical decision-making in cancer diagnosis.

Funding linked to business growth milestones

The financing package will be released in three stages, beginning with an initial €5 million tranche. Access to the remaining funding will depend on Aiforia meeting agreed revenue and operational milestones outlined in the financing agreement.

The company also reached a synthetic warrant arrangement with the EIB. This structure provides financial flexibility while avoiding immediate share dilution for existing shareholders, giving Aiforia room to pursue its growth plans without affecting current ownership.

Expansion plans focus on innovation and global reach

Aiforia plans to use the investment to speed up the development of new and existing AI-powered image analysis products while strengthening its international commercial operations. The company believes the funding will allow it to introduce more advanced diagnostic tools to healthcare providers across global markets.

Chief Executive Officer Jukka Tapaninen said the agreement strengthens Aiforia's financial position and supports the company's long-term strategy. He noted that the funding will help accelerate product development, expand international business activities and support the wider goal of improving patient care through AI-driven medical image analysis.

InvestEU supports Europe's healthcare technology sector

EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer said Europe needs to support innovative companies that strengthen its competitiveness in healthcare and digital technologies. He said homegrown solutions such as Aiforia's AI platform help protect patients while reinforcing Europe's position in advanced life sciences.

Elina Laurinen, Head of the European Commission Representation in Finland, said the investment highlights the value of InvestEU in supporting Finland's high-tech innovation ecosystem and encouraging stronger collaboration across Europe's technology sector.