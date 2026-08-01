ILO Highlights How Public Employment Services Are Evolving

Public Employment Services (PES) across Africa and other regions are embracing digital technology to reach more jobseekers, improve labour market information and strengthen connections between workers and employers, according to discussions held during the International Labour Conference 2026.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) interviewed Ibrahim Ag Nock, Director General of Public Employment in Mali and WAPES Vice-President for Africa, Camille Mouté, Director General of Cameroon's National Employment Fund and Honorary President of WAPES, and Amandine Moignard, Executive Secretary of the World Association of Public Employment Services (WAPES), to examine how employment services are responding to rapid changes in the world of work.

The conversations highlighted how digital innovation, stronger institutions and international cooperation are helping employment agencies provide better support for both jobseekers and employers.

Technology helps reach more jobseekers

Digital platforms and mobile technology are allowing employment services to reach people who previously had limited access to government support. Across several African countries, including Mali, Benin and Senegal, mobile applications, local-language digital platforms and online registration systems are making employment services more accessible while improving the visibility of workers' skills.

These innovations are also helping governments strengthen labour market information systems, making it easier to understand employment trends and connect people with available opportunities.

Better planning for future workforce needs

Public Employment Services are also shifting their focus from responding to labour market changes after they happen to anticipating future demand for skills and jobs. This requires better labour market intelligence, stronger engagement with employers and closer cooperation between employment agencies.

Regional organisations such as the African Association of Public Employment Services are helping countries exchange practical solutions, share experiences and strengthen their ability to respond to emerging labour market challenges through collaboration and knowledge sharing.

Human support remains central despite digital growth

While artificial intelligence and digital technologies are becoming increasingly important, the ILO says personalised support continues to be essential for effective employment services. Human-centred guidance helps ensure vulnerable groups receive the assistance they need while supporting employers in finding suitable workers.

Through its partnership with WAPES, the ILO continues to promote peer learning and innovation among Public Employment Services. Programmes such as the PROSPECTS Opportunity Fund Digital Accelerator and InterGEN are helping employment agencies develop more inclusive approaches that expand access to decent work and strengthen labour market resilience.

As the United Nations agency responsible for the world of work, the ILO says Public Employment Services remain vital institutions for supporting productive employment, helping workers adapt to changing labour markets and creating more inclusive economic opportunities.