The Last 10%: Ghana’s High-Stakes Drive for Near-Universal Electricity

Ghana is on track to complete 13 of the 16 priority reforms under its National Energy Compact, placing it among the countries seeking to translate the continent-wide Mission 300 initiative into a national delivery plan.

Mission 300, led by the African Development Bank and the World Bank Group, aims to connect an additional 300 million people across Africa to electricity by 2030. Ghana's contribution centres on increasing national access to 99% within the same timeframe.

Progress under the Compact was reviewed at a two-day implementation workshop held in Accra on July 22–23. More than 70 representatives from government, development finance institutions, private companies and civil society examined the remaining reforms, investment priorities and institutional obstacles.

Ghana's current access rate of 89.1% means the country is already approaching broad national coverage. Yet moving from high access to near-universal access is not simply a matter of repeating earlier grid-expansion strategies. Communities that remain unconnected may be geographically dispersed, more expensive to reach or less commercially attractive to conventional electricity providers. Extending transmission and distribution networks into these areas can require substantial investment for a relatively small number of new customers.

Ghana is therefore pursuing a mixed model. It combines expansion of the national grid with mini-grids, solar home systems and distributed renewable-energy technologies. This allows policymakers to choose different solutions according to location, demand and infrastructure constraints.

During the Compact's first year, Ghana completed eight mini-grids and began constructing another 35. That progress provides an early indication of delivery, but the number of installations alone will not determine success. The systems must remain operational, affordable and capable of supplying enough electricity to support households, public services and local economic activity.

The final push towards 99% access must consequently be measured through more than connection figures. Reliability, affordability and the productive use of electricity will determine whether newly connected communities experience a meaningful improvement in daily life.

A $4.4 Billion Pipeline Still Needs Real Money

Ghana's proposed energy investment pipeline covers last-mile rural electrification, major transmission upgrades, utility-scale solar power, mini-grids, distributed renewable systems, clean cooking and regional electricity connections.

The breadth of the portfolio reflects the multiple weaknesses that must be addressed simultaneously. New generation capacity has limited value if transmission networks cannot move electricity efficiently. Rural connections will have reduced impact if supply remains unreliable. Renewable-energy expansion must also be integrated into a wider system capable of balancing demand and maintaining stability.

Of the planned $4.4 billion investment, $2.6 billion is expected to come from the private sector, making private capital fundamental to the strategy rather than an optional supplement. The key financing question is whether the proposed projects can offer investors acceptable returns while meeting public-service objectives. Utility-scale solar and some transmission projects may attract commercial interest more readily than rural electrification, mini-grids or clean-cooking programs serving lower-income communities.

Projects with strong social value do not always generate immediate financial returns. Public funding, development finance or risk-sharing arrangements may therefore remain necessary to make less commercially attractive investments viable.

Ghana's next phase will depend on turning project concepts into investable proposals with clear technical plans, credible revenue arrangements and predictable regulatory conditions. Without that conversion, the pipeline risks remaining larger on paper than on the ground.

Bureaucracy Could Become the Biggest Energy Bottleneck

Ghana has completed around 60% of the actions planned under the Compact, but the remaining reforms have been slowed by administrative procedures, parliamentary approvals, budget allocations and procurement requirements.

These obstacles may appear procedural, yet they directly shape whether projects move forward. Parliamentary approval can determine when financing agreements become effective. Budget allocations affect whether the government can provide its required share of funding. Procurement delays can prevent completed plans from becoming signed contracts.

Deputy Minister for Energy and Green Transition Richard Gyan-Mensah said the government remains committed to removing administrative barriers, strengthening coordination and working with development partners and private investors.

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition will continue discussions on counterpart funding and outstanding approvals. Counterpart funding, the government's domestic contribution to externally supported programs, will be particularly important where development partners require national resources to be committed alongside their own financing.

The reconstituted Energy Sector Working Group is expected to oversee implementation and reporting. Its role could prove critical because Ghana's strategy spans multiple agencies, lenders, regulators and private companies. Weak coordination could produce delays even when financing and technical capacity are available.

The Ghana Compact Implementation Support Document is also being finalised with stakeholder input. It is expected to define responsibilities, timelines and investment priorities.

For this document to drive accountability, it will need more than broad institutional commitments. Clear deadlines, named implementing bodies, financing milestones and measurable project outcomes will be essential. Otherwise, responsibility for delays could remain dispersed across agencies.

The Compact's progress presents a familiar development-policy tension: reform frameworks can move relatively quickly, while the approvals, contracts and budget decisions required for physical delivery often move more slowly. Ghana's ability to close that gap may determine whether its 2030 target remains achievable.

Ghana's Power Ambition Extends Across West Africa

Ghana's energy strategy is not confined to domestic electrification. The country is also strengthening regional electricity trade through the West African Power Pool and pursuing connections with Côte d'Ivoire, Mali and Burkina Faso. Regional integration can allow countries to trade electricity according to changing supply and demand. A country with surplus generation at one point can export power, while another facing shortages can draw from interconnected systems.

For Ghana, stronger cross-border links could improve flexibility and energy security while widening the market for electricity. Regional trade may also support more efficient use of generation infrastructure across West Africa.

However, interconnected systems also create shared dependencies. Cross-border electricity trade requires dependable transmission infrastructure, coordinated system operations and workable commercial agreements among participating countries. Technical failure, payment disputes or supply shortages in one market can affect others.

The wider significance of Ghana's Compact lies in how it combines national access, renewable energy, private investment and regional cooperation within one framework.