Ghana Advances Energy Reforms to Drive Power Access by 2030

Ghana is making steady progress on its National Energy Compact, with the country on track to complete 13 of its 16 priority reforms while preparing a US$4.4 billion energy investment pipeline to expand electricity access from 89.1% to 99% by 2030.

The progress was reviewed during a two-day Compact Implementation Support Workshop held in Accra on 22–23 July, where more than 70 representatives from government, development finance institutions, private companies and civil society discussed the next steps for delivering the country's energy goals.

The National Energy Compact forms part of Mission 300, an initiative led by the African Development Bank and the World Bank Group to connect an additional 300 million people across Africa to electricity by 2030. The workshop was facilitated by Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) with support from the African Development Bank's Africa Energy Sector Technical Assistance Program (AESTAP).

Investment pipeline targets stronger energy network

Participants reviewed a planned US$4.4 billion portfolio of energy projects, with US$2.6 billion expected to come from private sector investment. The pipeline includes last-mile rural electrification, major transmission upgrades, utility-scale solar projects, mini-grids, distributed renewable energy systems, clean cooking initiatives and regional electricity connections with Côte d'Ivoire, Mali and Burkina Faso.

Ghana's strategy combines expansion of the national electricity grid with renewable energy solutions such as mini-grids and solar home systems to bring reliable power to underserved communities while improving energy security across the country.

Progress continues despite remaining challenges

During the first year of implementation, Ghana completed eight mini-grids and has another 35 under construction. The country has also completed around 60% of the Compact's planned actions while continuing to strengthen regional electricity trade through the West African Power Pool.

The remaining reforms are being delayed by administrative procedures, parliamentary approvals, budget allocations and procurement requirements. Government officials said work is underway to resolve these issues so implementation can continue without unnecessary setbacks.

Deputy Minister for Energy and Green Transition Richard Gyan-Mensah said the Government remains committed to removing administrative barriers, strengthening coordination and working closely with development partners and private investors to turn planned projects into tangible benefits for citizens.

Next phase focuses on delivery and investment

African Development Bank Director for Energy Financial Solutions, Policy and Regulations Wale Shonibare praised Ghana's progress during the first year of implementation, saying the focus now is to convert reforms into investment, completed projects and new electricity connections.

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition will continue discussions on counterpart funding and parliamentary approvals, while the reconstituted Energy Sector Working Group will oversee implementation and reporting. The Ghana Compact Implementation Support Document will now be finalised with stakeholder input, setting clear responsibilities, timelines and investment priorities to accelerate delivery under Mission 300.