Following is a summary of current entertainment news ​briefs.

Warner Music Group reshuffles ​leadership as CFO exits

Warner Music ‌Group, ​the label behind artists such as Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa, said finance head and Chief Operating Officer ‌Armin Zerza has decided to step down for personal reasons, effective immediately. Here are some more details:

India's SEBI imposes 14.8 million rupees penalty on Zee Entertainment

India's markets ‌regulator on Friday imposed penalties totalling 14.8 million Indian rupees ($155,168.80) on Zee Entertainment ‌Enterprises (ZEEL), Chief Executive Punit Goenka and Founder-Chairman Emeritus Subhash Chandra for securities law violations. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) also barred Goenka and Chandra from the securities market for one ⁠year.

German ​court rules AI ⁠music firm Suno broke copyright rules

A German court ruled on Friday that AI music ⁠firm Suno violated copyrights and has to disclose illicit revenue, part of a wider legal ​battle by artists and publishers against technology firms. The Munich-based regional court said ⁠Suno did not have the right to process songs by artists represented by Germany's state-mandated licensing ⁠agency ​Gema.

Sam Fender and Olivia Dean duet becomes longest-running top single in UK

Sam Fender and Olivia Dean's duet "Rein Me In" made pop history in ⁠Britain on Friday when it became the longest-running No. 1 single by spending 19 ⁠weeks at ⁠the top of the charts. The song broke the 73-year-old record held by U.S. singer Frankie Laine, who spent 18 ‌weeks at ‌the top with "I Believe" in 1953, the ​Official Charts said.